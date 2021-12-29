Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam tests positive for Covid-19

Abdeslam, a French-Moroccan who lived in Belgium, was one of 10 jihadists deployed to sow terror in Paris on the night of November 13, 2015

Salah Abdeslam, the main defendant in the trial of the 13 November 2015 attacks has tested positive for Covid-19, calling into question whether the court hearings will resume on schedule.

The only survivor of the jihadist grouop who killed 130 people in Paris and Saint-Denis in 2015, is being held for the duration of the hearing in the Fleury-Merogis prison south of the French capital.

Believed to be the largest prison in Europe, a total of 21 inmates have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 as of 24 December.

Nationwide, 370 of the estimated 70,000 prisoners have been infected with the coronavirus.

🇫🇷 FLASH | Salah #Abdeslam a été testé positif au #COVID19. Son #procès devrait cependant reprendre le 4 janvier, sauf si ses avocats demandent un report.



(BFM) #SalahAbdeslam pic.twitter.com/y5jdPcfmRz — Conflits France ⌛️ (@ConflitsFrance) December 28, 2021

Unclear whether trial will resume on time

Salah Abdeslam has been incarcerated under a strict regime of isolation, alone in a cell equipped with a 24-hour video surveillance system.

The 2015 attacks trial, which opened last September, is due to resume on 4 January after a two-week break.

When asked whether a postponement of the hearing would be requested, one of Salah Abdeslam's lawyers, Olivia Ronen, could not immediately respond.

The special court is trying a total of 20 defendants, including 14 present at the hearing, suspected of varying degrees of involvement in the preparation of the deadliest jihadist attacks ever perpetrated in France.

