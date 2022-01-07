Académie Française opposes France's identity card for overuse of English

The Académie Francaise has threatened to go to court over the new biometric ID card's "excessive" use of English.

The Académie Francaise, traditional custodian of the French language, has called on the prime minister to suspend France’s biometric identity card for its "excessive" use of English translations, which it claims is unconstitutional. The moves comes amid right-wing accusations that the government is "erasing" French identity.

Advertising Read more

The biometric ID card, introduced in August 2021, contains a micro chip and a QR code, but what has really got the venerable Academy’s back up is that every category has been translated in English so it's awash with words like “name”, “given name”, “date of birth”, “nationality”, “place of birth” "date of issue" and so on.

“It’s an absurdity”, they say, denouncing a violation of the 1994 "Toubon law" which made French the language of administrative documents, along with Article 2 of the Constitution which stipulates: “French is the language of the Republic.”

For the first time in its 400-year history, it has called on the prime minister to intervene, and threatened to take the matter to France’s Conseil d’etat, which deals with constitutional matters.

Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, perpetual secretary of the Académie told Le Figaro daily that they would "habitually issue a statement and be listened to, but that nowadays, everyone’s comments are on the same footing, so a different approach is needed.”

The controversy comes in the wake of France taking over the rolling presidency of the EU council with President Macron under pressure to deliver and defend his European credentials.

Earlier this week French authorities felt obliged to remove a temporary installation of the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, after right-wing opponents of Macron accused him of "erasing" French identity.

Several right-wing politicians, including Marine Le Pen, presidential candidate for the hard-right National Rally, praised the move. In a tweet she thanked the insitution for "defending our language in the face of continued invasion of English," saying it was "time to elect a president proud of French and of French culture".

Fully bilingual version

The European regulation of 20 June 2019 states: "the document title should also appear in at least one additional official language of the institutions of the Union" so only the words "identity card" have to be translated.

But the regulation allows for all "well-established designations" to be translated into another EU language, if desired.

France opted for the fully bilingual version – a move the Academy described in an open letter last year as “overzealous”.

"Under the pretext that the EU is advocating an ID document in two languages, an essential principle is being undermined, namely that French is the language of the French Republic," Carrère d'Encausse, a historian and former MEP said.

All other EU countries also opted for English. Italy and Poland translated all the terms, others just the title.

Germany went for triple translation: German, English and French.

The 🇩🇪 Identity card have 3 language

German ( of course )

But also french and English

And 0 polemics there 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xUW1xwRkBU — Saigyouji 3.0 (@Saigyouji3_0) January 6, 2022

Threat of court action

The Académie Française has written to Prime Minister Jean Castex asking him to repeal the legal provision which allowed for the translated card.

Its opposition is based on Conseil d’etat jurisprudence that a regulation, even an European one, can be repealed provided it was “illegal at the date of signature”.

Matignon has acknowledged receipt of the letter, without making any further comment, Le Figaro reported.

The Académie says if French is not re-established as the sole language on the card within two months, it will appeal to the Conseil d'etat.

But even if the court rules in its favour, legal experts say the fully bilingual cards already issued would remain in place.

Read also:

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe