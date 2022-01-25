Paris haute couture week underway as fashionistas mourn the death of Thierry Mugler

A model presents a creation for Chanel during the Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on January 25, 2022.

Twenty-nine fashion houses will present their spring-summer 2022 haute couture collections between the 24th and the 27th of January 2022 in Paris. The week opened under a new cloud on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler at the weekend.

The industry was still processing the loss of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November aged just 41 after a private battle with cancer. His final collection was presented during the menswear shows last week.

Next Sunday will see a memorial show to Pierre Cardin, who died at 98 in December 2020, just as the last fashion week in October paid tribute to Israeli designer Alber Elbaz, lost to Covid in April.

Other notable deaths include those of Italy's Nino Cerruti, who passed away last week, and Japan's Kenzo Takada who died in October 2020.

Mugler died suddenly on Sunday from "natural causes" at 73, according to his Facebook page.

He was a central figure when the fashion industry was in full pomp in the 1980s and 1990s, surrounded by celebrities and supermodels, and bringing wild extravagance to the catwalk - from full-body robotic armour to the Venus oyster gown that was recently resurrected by Cardi B.

His bold silhouettes helped define the power-dressing look of the 1980s, with the inverted triangle of wide shoulders and tight hips exemplified by pop icons like Grace Jones and David Bowie.

'Creativity and impertinence'

Beyonce, who enlisted Mugler to design outfits for her 2008 world tour, posted a picture of the designer on her website alongside the message "Rest in peace".

Singer Diana Ross tweeted that she would miss Mugler while British designer Vivienne Westwood hailed him on Instagram as "a great original" who "influenced everybody."

I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives pic.twitter.com/Z3ggaVjK2D — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) January 24, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte conveyed their condolences to Mugler's loved ones and all those whom he had inspired.

Mugler had largely stepped away from the fashion industry since the early 2000s, though he came out of retirement in 2019 to create Kim Kardashian's show-stopping "wet look" dress at the Met Gala.

Thierry Mugler,⁠

A great original.⁠

The opportunity to wear your clothes was life-changing.⁠

The models all loved you. You influenced everybody.⁠

Lots & lots of love ⁠

⁠

Vivienne & Andreas pic.twitter.com/stN7EzdCbd — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) January 24, 2022

His career retrospective, Couturissime, is completing a world tour.

France's Foundation for Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM) said Mugler revolutionised the history of the industry, "combining creativity, savoir-faire and impertinence with gusto".

Show must go on

The show must go on, however, and many couture labels have been determined to return to the runway this week despite surging Covid cases in France.

More than half the brands - 15 of 29 - are holding live shows, according to the official calendar, including big names like Dior, Chanel and Jean-Paul Gaultier, up from just a handful last year.

But some labels remain nervous.

Couture brand Julien Fournie had initially planned to hold a traditional runway show on Tuesday but replaced it with a digital presentation at the last minute.

"I feel caught in the crossfire," its director Jean-Paul Cauvin said, fearing that a live show would create "an haute couture cluster".

