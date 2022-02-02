Pupils at French Talmud school removed over alleged abuse claims

Buildings on the estate which housed the Beth Yossef school in Bussières, on the outskirts of Paris.

French social services have taken 42 pupils from an ultra-orthodox Jewish religious school near Paris into care, local authorities said as the institution faced allegations of years of abuse.

The Beth Yossef school in Bussieres, around 60 kilometres east of the capital, was host to "many underage American and Israeli children who do not speak French in abusive conditions", said Laureline Peyrefitte, prosecutor in nearby Meaux.

The children, aged 12 and above, were allegedly locked up, had their identity documents confiscated, lived in poor conditions, suffered abuse, lacked of access to education and healthcare, and had no possibility of returning to their families, she added.

Authorities in the Seine-et-Marne department said in a statement that the children were placed in temporary care after being removed from the school, set apart from the village on its own grounds.

Police are also holding 16 of the school's staff.

An American boy escaped from the school in July and sought shelter at the US embassy in Paris.

Others followed, and Israeli public television has been investigating the school for months.

"We found ourselves with around 30 witness accounts dating back to the 2000s from former pupils saying they suffered violence," documentary filmmaker Dubi Kroitoru explained.

The journalists sent all their information to French police in July.

To relatives, "it seemed like the Harry Potter school, out in the green spaces," said Jerusalem resident Rivka Azoulay, 26, whose 13-year-old brother had started at Beth Yossef just last week.

In conversations from a payphone at the school, the boy had so far seemed "happy", Azoulay added, complaining that the French authorities had not been in touch with families.

"It's unacceptable for children's lives to be put in danger, the charges are terrible," France's chief rabbi Haïm Korsia said.

"The conditions they were living in are unacceptable, full stop," he added.

(with AFP)

