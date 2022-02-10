France’s Macron calls for a nuclear power ‘renaissance’, building at least 6 reactors

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Belfort, France on building new nuclear reactors in the country. 10 February, 2022.

Calling for a renewal of the French nuclear power industry, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that he is looking to build up to 14 new nuclear reactors in order to move the country away from fossil fuels.

"What we have to build today, because it's the right moment, is the renaissance of the French nuclear industry," Macron said in Belfort, northeastern France.

He specified that he wanted six new-generation reactors to be built and will launch a study into building eight more.

These new reactors, earmarked by state energy giant EDF, are currently in the development stages.

These new builds are a "choice of progress, a choice of confidence in science and technology," he said.

Macron was speaking at a strategic turbine factory in Belfort. He acknowledged that France had failed to invest in its nuclear industry since the Fukushima plant nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011.

"Some nations made radical choices to turn their backs on nuclear," said Macron. "France did not make this choice. But we did not invest because we had doubts."

The older nuclear reactors’ lives would also be extended where it is safe to do so, said Macron, as he mentioned that France would also push to invest in renewables, such as wind and solar.

"We don't have any choice but to rely on these two pillars," he said.

