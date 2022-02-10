Macron in Belfort to announce France's global energy, nuclear plan

Employees working on a turbine destined for a nuclear reactor at the General Electric plant in Belfort, in February 2017.

President Emmanuel Macron is to unveil global plans for France's future energy strategy, and in particular, the relaunch of the country's nuclear programme during a visit to Belfort on Thursday. With just two months to go until the election, it has become a divisive theme in the campaign debate.

"To guarantee France's energy independence and achieve our objectives, in particular carbon neutrality in 2050, we will for the first time in decades relaunch the construction of nuclear reactors in our country," Macron said in an televised address to the nation back in November.

It is in this vein that the French president is making a trip to a plant in Belfort, accompanied by several ministers.

Macron, who has not yet announced his candidature for the upcoming election, will make his new announcement from the site where the 'Arabelle' turbines, used in French nuclear plants are made.

This branch of the Alstom energy company was sold to the American giant, General Electric in 2015, when Macron was Economy minister, a deal which has now become a thorn in the president's side.

Negotiations are currently underway to buy back the turbine manufacture.

Macron has become a fervent supporter of nuclear energy despite promising in 2017 that he would reduce nuclear production down to 50 percent of the nation's electricity production.

Up to 14 new reactors

Macron's focus is now the construction of a series of new EPR reactors.

A source close to the president indicated that French energy firm EDF could be commissioned to make up to six new second generation EPR2 reactors for an estimated 50 billion euros, with an option of 8 more on the horizon, bringing the total to 14.

France is currently building a new third-generation EPR nuclear reactor in Flamanville in Normandy.

But work on the site, which began in 2007, has still not been completed. EDF submitted a feasibility study to the government this spring for a programme to build six new reactors.

"The State will contribute and play a major part," the Elysée palace said.

During his visit to Belfort, Emmanuel Macron is also expected to speak about the development of small nuclear reactors known as SMR.

Ruffling feathers

However, the push for nuclear development has not made everyone happy, with the topic stirring up heated debate among candidates.

The Green party in France has denounced the decision to restart the construction of new nuclear power plants.

"To try and correct the error of having sold Alstom to GE in appalling conditions is a campaign stunt just before the election," Green party (EELV) candidate Yannick Jadot told the press.

Green PMs are also concerned with safety, and have called for more transparency with regards to funding.

Greenpeace has also denounced the move to introduce new reactors as "denying democracy", labelling Macron an "opportunist".

"We are talking about a crucial decision engaging France for decades, even centuries if we talk about the waste," says Nicolas Nace, in charge of energy transition programmes for Greenpeace France, signalling that Macron is speaking as a candidate rather that a president.

Renewables for short term

To appease critics, the Elysée has underlined that it is aware of the long time frame involved in building new plants, and therefore it insists that renewable energy will be a focus in the short term.

In that light, Emmanuel Macron is expected to discuss the development of wind turbines on the sea, less controversial than land-based turbines.

This fits in to his long-term roadmap to “reindustrialise” the country, dubbed "France 2030", unveiled in October last year.

Macron said France would become a leader in green hydrogen by 2030, announcing "massive investments" for industrial decarbonisation through nuclear power and renewable energy.

