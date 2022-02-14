French police shoot dead knife-wielding attacker at Paris station

French police shot dead a man who lunged at them early on Monday with a long-bladed knife at Paris's busy Gare du Nord train station, according to police sources. The attack took place at around 7AM.

The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, the terminus for Channel tunnel trains from London, with a knife with a 30-centimetre blade.

"The police used their firearms, thus eliminating all danger, both for themselves and for travellers," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote in a tweet.

A France Television journalist who was at the train station at the time posted a video of the incident on social media, in which two gunshots can be heard.

"It was an individual known to the police as someone who wandered around in the station," Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC TV

"He appears to have attacked the police with a knife, forcing them to use their weapons."

