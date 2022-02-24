Centre-right contender Pécresse slams left-wing article alleging vote register anomalies

FRENCH ELECTIONS 2022

Les Republicains (LR) right-wing party's head of the Ile-de-France region and candidate for the 2022 presidential election Valérie Pécresse celebrates after she won LR's primary in Paris, on December 4, 2021.

Centre-right presidential hopeful Valérie Pécresse has denounced an article published in the left-leaning Libération newspaper that alleges fictitious members of the Les Républicains party were invented to skew her popularity ahead of the primary vote that clinched her presidential nomination.

According to Libération'sarticle, Les Républicains' December primary vote was marred by dubious manoeuvres aimed at inflating the electorate, with the presence of fictitious or deceased members - claiming that even a dog appeared in the voting list.

On Wednesday, Pécresse denounced the article as a "grotesque, destabilising manipulation" of the primaries.

The left-wing daily was quick to underline it is the practices - not the integrity Valérie Pécresse's victory - that have been called into question, along with the validity and sincerity of the vote.

🚨 Adhérents morts, fictifs, et même un chien : @Libe révèle les manœuvres frauduleuses qui ont entaché la primaire LR



L'élection bidon de Valérie Pécresse : découvrez l'enquête de @Libe ⬇️ https://t.co/Ii30CpRzMK — Libération (@libe) February 23, 2022

Pécresse maintains that she has become "the woman to be shot" since the beginning of January, expressing her indignation at the noxious level of campaigning.

"Stooping so low isn't worthy of [being mentioned] during a presidential campaign. It's not serious," she said, referring to the case of the dog registered with Les Républicains by its owner.

"It could be a hoax," she added, "it could happen, but it doesn't call into question the sincerity of the vote."

Calling for debate

Pécresse also went on the attack against President Emmanuel Macron, who she remarks "hides in the Elysée, who does not want to discuss his record".

Calling for a debate, the centre-right Pécresse also targeted the far-right's Marine Le Pen and the even more extreme contender, Eric Zemmour.

Although Macron is almost certain to stand for re-election, he has yet to officially declare his candidacy, a move which allows him presidential privilege when it comes to airtime in the French media.

For the Les Républicainscandidate - who is losing ground in the polls - Emmanuel Macron "wants to continue his tango" with Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen because "it's guaranteed re-election for him," she concluded.

