Macron responds 'without weakness' to Russia's 'act of war'

A video screen displaying French President Emmanuel Macron as he delivers a speech on the situation in Ukraine, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on February 24, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stark warning to Russia of an uncompromising response to its overnight attacks on Ukraine, effectively ending weeks of shuttle diplomacy to avoid war.

Speaking this Wednesday, President Macron described the latest escalation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a turning point in European history.

In his televised address, the French head of state said: "We will respond without weakness to this act of war, with calm, determination and unity."

He added that the events were a "turning point in the history of Europe and our country" that would have "deep and lasting consequences for our lives".

This comes as decisions are expected to be taken at meetings of the G7, EU and NATO in the coming hours.

Macron added that the sanctions agreed against Russia would be commensurate to the scale of the aggression Moscow had launched against Ukraine.

"In the military, economic and energy domains we will be without weakness," he said.

Hopes for diplomatic solution have expired

Macron has repeatedly spoken to President Vladimir Putin seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff but to no avail.

After frenetic telephone talks over the weekend, Macron hasn't spoken to the Russian leader since Putin recognised two Ukrainian breakaway regions as independent on Monday.

The French president had notably unsuccessfully tried to broker a summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden.

Macron also underlined that the "massive" Russian attack on Ukraine was "contrary to all the commitments made by the Russian authorities

"By going back on his word and refusing the diplomatic path and choosing war, President Putin not only decided to attack Ukraine, he decided to tarnish the whole sovereignty of Ukraine

"He decided to inflict the most significant damage on peace and stability in Europe for decades," Macron concluded, insisting that France and its partners had "done everything" to try and avert the crisis.

