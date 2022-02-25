Macron says useful to 'leave path open' for dialogue with Putin

Ukraine - Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a video-conference of G7 leaders on Ukraine crisis at the Elysee Palace in Paris on 24 February 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday it was useful to keep alive the chance of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Advertising Read more

Macron said after a summit of European Union (EU) leaders on Thursday that "while condemning, while sanctioning" it remained useful "to leave this path open so that the day when the conditions can be fulfilled, we can obtain a cessation of hostilities".

Macron on Thursday was the only Western leader to speak to Putin after he unleashed the Russian military on his pro-Western neighbour.

The Kremlin said Putin held a "frank" conversation with the French leader.

The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"After having spoken with the Ukrainian president, and in coordination with him, the president (Macron) called Vladimir Putin to demand the immediate halt of Russian military operations, noting that Russia risked massive sanctions," the Elysee said.

In an interview on France Inter radio on Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Russia's President Vladimir Putin of trying to destroy Ukraine's statehood, warning that the "security" of its President Volodymyr Zelensky was at risk.

"This is total war. Putin has decided [...] to take Ukraine off the map of nations," Le Drian said.

He added that France was also "worried" about a possible Russian military offensive against Moldova and Georgia, two other post-Soviet states.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe