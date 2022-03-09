France sees Covid infections on the rise again but hospital numbers down

Covid-19 in France

Nurses care for a COVID-19 patient in the infectious disease ward of the Strasbourg University Hospital, eastern France, Thursday Jan. 13, 2022.

The number of Covid patients in French hospitals has now dropped below 22,000, but the number of infections continues to rise, health authorities said. This comes as the government prepares to further lift Covid restrictions, such as masks in workplaces, as of next Monday.

French hospitals had 21,208 Covid patients on Tuesday (1,312 admissions over the previous 24 hour period), compared to 22,208 on Monday.

Intensive care wards reported 2,036 patients (125 new admissions) on Tuesday compared to 2,079 on Monday.

Covid-related deaths in hospitals over the last 24 hours rose to 167, bringing the national total to 139,618 since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

However, the number of positive Covid cases has conversely jumped up to 93,050 compared to 79,794 one week ago, according to Santé Publique France. These figures had previously showed a decline at the end of January.

This works out as a seven day average of 54,609 cases on Tuesday compared to 52,715 on Monday.

Vaccination levels have remained stable but have tapered off. Over 54 million French people have received at least one dose (80.4% of the population), and nearly 53.3 million are completely vaccinated (79% of the population) and 39.21 million have received one booster shot, the health authorities said.

Professional sphere

Overall, the decline in hospital figures is perceived as good news for the government, as it pushes ahead with plans to lift remaining Covid restrictions in place, in particular for places of employment.

Prime minister Jean Castex announced last week that the vaccine pass would be suspended as of 14 March, and masks would no longer be mandatory except for public transport and health centres.

"Businesses will resume normal rules," Minister of Labour Elisabeth Borne announced in an interview with LCI news aired on Tuesday.

A 25-page guide on measures to prevent the risks of Covid-19 contamination, which the minister has shared with unions and business associations, will be replacing the nationwide restrictions now applied.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be phased out, and company cafeterias can function normally,

"In the current circumstances where the virus continues to circulate, employees who wish to do so will be able to continue to wear a mask, without the employer being able to oppose it," the guide says.

"We will take up normal rules in companies again," Borne said, adding that it would still be necessary to "apply hygiene measures" such as hand-washing, office cleaning and ventilation.

As for the rules concerning remote working, "we have already given companies the control over that," the minister said, referring to each company's right to negotiate with unions and workers' representatives. Remote working has not been mandatory since 2 February, but was recommended for two or three days a week where possible.

