Omicron ‘stealth’ variant and fewer restrictions driving resurgence of Covid in France and Europe

Women wearing face masks walk by an add reading "Find back your smile" outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Monday, March 14, 2022. France has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, allowing people to remove face masks in almost all places and allowing those unvaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other leisure venues.

Covid-19 is again surging in France and across Europe due to a "perfect storm" of governments lifting restrictions, waning immunity and the more contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

France reported an average of close to 90,000 new coronavirus infections over the last seven days, marking a 36% rise from one week ago when most Covid-19 health protocol measures were lifted by the government just ahead of the country's elections.

New cases over the previous 24 hours published on Sunday stood at 81,283, pushing a 7-day moving average to 89,002, compared with just over 60,000 average new cases one week earlier. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants also reached their highest value level since Feb. 18.

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will stand for re-election in less than three weeks time followed by legislative elections later this year, decided to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on March 14, citing a positive trend.

After more than a month of falling cases across much of the continent, other countries such as Britain, Germany and Italy have all seen a dramatic resurgence of infections in recent days.

In Germany, despite a new daily record of nearly 300,000 infections on Friday, the government let national legislation enabling coronavirus restrictions expire over the weekend. Most German states, which have considerable leeway on applying measures, have however maintained the restrictions.

In Italy, the government announced on Thursday it would phase out almost all restrictions by May 1 despite rising cases.

And in Britain, where one in 20 people are currently infected, the government removed the last of its international travel restrictions on Friday.

Faced with its own surging cases, Austria announced on the weekend it would reimpose rules requiring FFP2 face masks - just weeks after lifting the measure.

'Stealth Omicron'

While some have blamed governments for relaxing restrictions too quickly, epidemiologists also pointed the finger at the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant which has become dominant in many countries.

Sometimes called "stealth Omicron" because it is more difficult to detect, BA.2 is estimated to be about 30 percent more contagious than its predecessor BA.1.

Lawrence Young, a virologist at Britain's University of Warwick, said the rising cases in Europe were due to ‘a perfect storm’ of three factors: the lifting of restrictions, waning immunity after vaccination and BA.2.

"Removing restrictions has fuelled the spread of BA.2 and could also lead to the generation of other variants," he told the French news agency AFP.

Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva said there were "a couple of hypotheses on the table, which are not mutually exclusive".

He said that BA.2 was "clearly a relevant suspect in explaining the current rebound", also mentioning waning immunity and the easing of measures.

He also pointed to air pollution in Western Europe during the infection resurgence, referring to research that showed "strong correlation" between Covid outbreaks and high levels of fine particulate matter in the air.

Simon Clarke, cellular microbiology professor at the University of Reading, said that despite soaring cases in Britain, "concern about the virus among the public seems to be at an all-time low since the start of the pandemic.

"The BA.2 version of Omicron seems to be behind this uptick in infections, which again shows how quickly the situation can change as the virus evolves into new forms," he told the Science Media Centre.

New variant threat

In a bid to bolster waning immunity, some nations such as France have started rolling out fourth vaccine doses.

In England, a fourth booster shot will be made available to care home residents, people aged over 75 and the immunosuppressed this week, the National Health Service said Sunday.

However the World Health Organization has warned that new variants were more likely to continue emerging if wealthy nations continue to boost their own citizens ahead of sharing vaccines with countries where many have not received their first dose.

Jean-Francois Delfraissy, president of the French government's scientific advisory board, has already warned of potential variants.

"We are at the mercy of a new variant which, if we ask the scientist community, could be expected in the autumn... it could happen before then," he said last week.

"Will it be a more transmissible variant? Will it be more severe? Will it escape the vaccine? Nobody knows."

(with AFP)

