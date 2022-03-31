‘Don't be fooled by declarations’ warns French FM, hours before Russia announces Mariupol ceasefire

Ukraine crisis

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, during an interview with RFI and France 24 on 30 March 2022.

Ukraine said a convoy of 45 buses was on its way to the battered city of Mariupol Thursday in an attempt to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate civilians. The move comes after Russia declared a local ceasefire to allow a humanitarian corridor to be established there – but not everyone is convinced.

Advertising Read more

The south-eastern Ukrainian port on the Sea of Azov has been under siege by Russian troops since the early days of the Russian offensive and has been the target of almost constant shelling in recent weeks.

The move follows an interview with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian with RFI and sister station France 24 on Wednesday in which he said France sees no sign of a breakthrough in talks between Ukraine and Russia and will wait for Kremlin actions to follow its words.

In early March, France's top diplomat said that the worst phase of Russia's war on Ukraine could still be ahead with key Ukrainian cities at risk of encirclement by Russian forces.

On Wednesday he painted an equally bleak picture.

"The war continues, and for now as far as I know there is no breakthrough or any new development," Le Drian told RFI and France 24 in an exclusive interview at the Quai d'Orsay.

On Tuesday, Russia's negotiators had suggested that Moscow would reduce military activities in northern Ukraine and around Kyiv, after a new round of talks with the Ukrainians in Istanbul.

But the governor of the region said the town of Chernihiv had been shelled "all night" and the southern port city of Mariupol remains under siege.

"There are many statements from the Russian authorities... I will only believe actions," Le Drian said, adding "we must not be fooled by declarations."

He evoked parallels with the shelling of Aleppo in late 2016 during the war in Syria where Russia had said it was going to negotiate but was in fact using the time to strengthen its troops.

"It may also be that this period where more in-depth talks have been announced is used by the Russians to regroup their forces," Le Drian added.

"What is needed today is a ceasefire in Mariupol to avoid carnage, because what is happening there is appalling."

Massive sanctions

Le Drian also vowed massive sanctions if Russia were to use unconventional weapons, though he declined to give details.

"If Russia uses unconventional weapons, it must expect strong, massive sanctions, it knows this."

He underlined that the European Union and transatlantic relationship was "unified and firm" and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was well aware of that.

"It is up to him to assess the risk, but it is his responsibility, not ours," Le Drian said.

Paris' top diplomat said that France was "completely available" to speak with President Volodymyr Zelensky about how to ensure guarantees of Ukraine's security, seen as indispensable for a negotiated halt to fighting.

"The problem is, there needs to be a real negotiation," he added, urging a meeting between Zelensky and Putin.

He also confirmed that France, like many other EU countries, was delivering "defensive and lethal equiopment" to Ukraine.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe