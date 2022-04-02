Macron warns against Brexit-like upset at giant campaign rally in Paris

French elections

Emmanuel Macron gave a rockstar-like entry at Saturday's meeting but polls suggest Le Pen won't just be a warm up act.

Emmanuel Macron promised more "progress" and "solidarity" over the next five years at his first, and only, big meeting on Saturday in his race for reelection. He also waved the spectre of a Brexit-like debacle to rally dispirited voters.

Macron's entourage pulled out all the stops for Saturday's meeting which will likely be the only one in the capital before the first round of voting on 10 April.

They booked the La Défense Arena, the largest indoor stadium in Europe, seating capacity of 40,000, which most often hosts rugby matches.

Happily for the team, there were not too many empty seats. Enthusiastic supporters waiving the French tricolour flag chanted “Macron, president!” “One, two, five more years!”

Mais quelle ambiance !

Quelle énergie ! 💪

Vous êtes plusieurs dizaines de milliers !🥰 #MacronArena🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/9o1tDSMvVj — Laurent SEGNIS #avecvous (@LaurentSegnis) April 2, 2022

"We are here to make possible a project of progress, of independence, for the future, for our France,” Macron told a crowd of around 30,000 during his two-hour speech.

Appeal to centre-left

He began with a long list of accomplishments and promises to create jobs in hospitals and nursing homes, in a clear attempt to convince centre-left voters whom pollsters say could end up abstaining.

"Our lives, their lives, are worth more than profits," he told the crowd, referencing a well-known anti-capitalist slogan.

“I see difficulties to make ends meet, situations of insecurity ... and so much more to accomplish to turn back extremism.”

Speaking to those who see “all their salary go into fuel, bills, rent” as the war in Ukraine drives up food and energy prices, Macron promised to let companies give a tax-free bonus of up to 6,000 euros to employees, as soon as this summer.

He also promised to raise the minimum pension to 1,100 euros a month for those who have worked full time — up from about 700 euros now.

Macron's campaign slogan is "avec vous" (with you). © RFI/Pierre René-Worms

The retirement age, he reiterated, will need to be progressively raised from 62 to 65 to finance the plan.

"Don't believe those who say they will cut the retirement age to 60 or 62 and that everything will be fine. That's not true", he said, in a clear swipe at Marine Le Pen.

'Nothing is impossible'

The leader of the far-right National Rally remains Macron's main rival.

The latest Elabe poll published Saturday showed her gathering 47 percent of the vote against 53 percent for Macron, should the two find themselves in the second round run-off on 24 April.

"Look at what happened with Brexit, and so many other elections: what looked improbable actually happened," Macron said.

"Nothing is impossible. The danger of extremism has reached new heights because, in recent months and years, hatred, alternative truths have been normalised," he continued. "We have got used to seeing antisemitic and racist authors on TV shows."

Opposing voices

Macron's speech was briefly disrupted when a group of green activists held up a banner criticising his record on environmental issues. They were hastily escorted from the hall.

« CRIMINEL CLIMATIK »



Une banderole brandie dans le public du meeting d’Emmanuel Macron.



Plusieurs militants dénoncent l’inaction contre le réchauffement climatique du gouvernement et de Macron. Intervention du service d’ordre. #MacronArena pic.twitter.com/GAeTIgUEXc — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) April 2, 2022

The word “McKinsey” has also become a rallying cry for others trying to unseat Macron.

A recent report by the Senate showed Macron's government had spent some 1 billion euros on consulting firms in 2021, notably the American giant McKinsey.

The US consultancy has allegedly used a system of tax optimisation to avoid paying corporation tax in France since 2011. Investigative news outlet Mediapart also alleges McKinsey provided free advice to Macron during his 2017 election campaign.

Critics describe the trend of using expensive consultancies as privatisation and Americanisation of French politics and public services.

Macron has accused campaign rivals of inflating the affair to boost their own ratings.

But it has fed into his image as "president of the rich" and rekindled concerns that he and his government are beholden to private interests and out of touch with ordinary voters.

“The last few days, I heard a lot speaking about tax evasion, an American company,” Macron said at Saturday's rally. “I want to remind those who show outrage that they used them (consulting firms)" in local government as well.

He also pointed to his government's fight to make sure corporations pay their fair share of taxes.

"The minimum tax in Europe, we fought for it, we did it,” he said.

France is pushing for quick implementation in the 27-nation European Union of the minimum corporate tax of 15 percent on which more than 130 countries agreed last October.

(with newswires)

