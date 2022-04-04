Government meeting with Corsica's political leaders postponed after violence

Corsica

Protesters wave Corsican flags as they face CRS riot police in Ajaccio on 3 April 2022.

A meeting set for 8 April between Corsica's political leaders and the French government has been postponed, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. The decision follows violent clashes during a weekend demonstration attended by thousands of supporters of murdered separatist Yvan Colonna.

In a letter to Gilles Simeoni, president of the Corsican executive council, the Interior Ministry explained that the 8 April meeting would be postponed because "conditions for normal dialogue had not been met".

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had earlier promised to begin negotiations to discuss an array of problems faced by the island, one of them being "an evolution towards a form of autonomy".

The change of plan comes after French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence on Sunday in Corsica, saying that there would be "no discussion" without a "return to order".

"What I saw this weekend is unacceptable . . . with politicians leading the procession", he told France Inter radio.

Tension has been high since the death of jailed independence militant Yvan Colonna last month. He was attacked and strangled in a prison in Arles by an Islamic extremist who accused him of blasphemy.

Supporters gathered on Sunday to pay homage to Colonna who has become an icon for some separatists.

Clashes in Ajaccio

Clashes broke out involving more than 100 young people -- many hooded and wearing gas masks -- in front of the police headquarters in the city of Ajaccio.

Around 4,000 people took part in the demonstration, including the Mediterranean island's separatist and pro-autonomy leaders according to the police, while organisers put the crowd at 14,000.

Twenty-seven people were injured, including 12 police officers. More than 2,800 grenades, including tear gas, were used by the police.

Three buildings were evacuated after fires broke out and three cars and containers were set on fire.

Many demonstrators shouted "Killer French State!" during Sunday's demonstration, reflecting anger over the fact that Colonna had not been protected in prison. His repeated requests to serve out his jail term on his home island were refused.

Two previous demonstrations for Colonna last month ended with violent clashes between police and young people, some of whom set fire to vehicles and damaged buildings.

A decision to lower flags for Colonna on the regional Corsican council building and at Ajaccio airport last month caused deep unease on the French mainland.

(With newswires)

