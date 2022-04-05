Mélenchon holds last campaign meeting and projects himself using 11 holograms

Presidential election 2022

Five days before the French presidential election's first round, far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon is holding the last major meeting of his presidential campaign in Lille, broadcast live in eleven other cities thanks to holograms, a technology he already used in 2017.

La France Insoumise ("France Unbowed" or LFI) leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon does not want to believe in a duel between the president-candidate and his far-right rival, whose gap is narrowing in the polls: "It will not happen, that, Macron/Le Pen," he said on Sud Radio Tuesday morning.

"I think I have a very serious probability of getting there and that Mr Macron would do well to ask himself if he is really certain that he is going to get there. Look at the curves," he added.

The candidate is third in the polls at around 15.5%, and is completing his marathon of weekly meetings at the Grand Palais in Lille, northern France, which began in January and have each time brought together thousands of people.

This time, he intends to reach even more voters by deploying, as in 2017, his "holograms" in 11 cities. While he will speak in flesh and blood in the northern capital, his image will be projected in three dimensions on stages in Le Havre, Vannes, Poitiers, Pau, Narbonne, Albertville, Montluçon, Besançon, Metz, Trappes and Nice.

On the sidelines of his meeting in Lille, Mélenchon also launched on Instagram and Snapchat an operation #HologramDePoche ('pocket hologram'), a filter that allows him to "teleport" into the phones of users to remind them of the date of the vote, 10 April, and launch a call for electoral mobilisation.

For LFI, the objective is to drive the nail in and to impose itself as the only campaign on the left capable of qualifying its candidate for the second round, and to embody the "useful vote".

This will attract the wrath of the socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo who accuses her rival of having "fractured" the left and of having "never wanted to make an alliance".

Jean-Luc Mélenchon is still outdistanced by far-right candidate Marine Le Pen ahead of the first-round vote. She climbs to 22% and reduces the gap with Emmanuel Macron who is losing ground to 27.5%, according to an Ifop poll published on Monday.

