Live: Voter turnout at 25% at midday in first round of presidential election

French elections

A man walks past campaign posters of candidates in the 2022 French presidential election, on bulletin boards near a polling station, during the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Paris, France, April 10, 2022.

Polling stations are now open across mainland France for the first round of presidential elections. Some 48.7 million people are eligible to vote, with twelve candidates in the running.

Polls open in mainland France at 0600 GMT after an unusual campaign overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that analysts warn could lead to unpredictable outcomes with turnout a major factor.

French overseas territories already voted Saturday to take account of the time difference, starting with the tiny island of Saint Pierre and Miquelon off the coast of Canada and then territories in the Caribbean followed by French Pacific islands.

Polling stations will be open until 7pm local time in most towns, and 8pm in large cities.

