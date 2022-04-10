Polls open for first round of French presidential elections

Presidential election 2022

An official looks at a voter's electoral card in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election at a polling station in Marseille, France, April 10, 2022.

Polling stations are now open across mainland France for the first round of presidential elections. Some 48.7 million people are eligible to vote, with twelve candidates in the running.

Polls open in mainland France at 0600 GMT after an unusual campaign overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that analysts warn could lead to unpredictable outcomes with turnout a major factor.

French overseas territories already voted Saturday to take account of the time difference, starting with the tiny island of Saint Pierre and Miquelon off the coast of Canada and then territories in the Caribbean followed by French Pacific islands.

Polling stations will be open until 7pm local time in most towns, and 8pm in large cities.

There are eleven challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron as he attempts to become the first incumbent to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

The two candidates who garner the most votes will qualify for the election’s second and final round on 24 April.

Abstention fears

Analysts fear that the 2002 record of the numbers of French voters boycotting a first round of 28.4 percent risks being beaten, with the 2017 absentee rate of 22.2 percent almost sure to be exceeded.

"There is an uncertainty ahead of the first round," French political scientist Pascal Perrineau told AFP, pointing to unprecedently high numbers of voters who were still undecided or who changed their minds during the campaign as well as absentee voters.

Participation rates are expected around 5pm, with the first exit polls at 8pm Paris time (GMT+2) when the last polling stations close in Paris and other cities.

Until then, French media are barred from quoting candidates or publishing polls to ensure they don’t unduly influence voters.

