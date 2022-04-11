Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round vote, Le Pen 23.15 percent

OFFICIAL RESULTS

The situation after the first round of voting in the French presidential election.

Emmanuel Macron won 27.85 percent of votes in the first round of France's presidential election, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen scored 23.15 percent, according to final results from the Interior Ministry Monday.

The results will allow both to advance to a run-off, while far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon got 21.95 percent, knocking him out of the race.

Mélenchon's electorate will be key to determining how Macron and Le Pen will fare in the second round on 24 April.

Opinion polls carried out on Sunday night suggested a tight second round between Macron and Le Pen.

Among the nine other candidates only one scored above five percent, the political newcomer far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour, who obtained 7.07 percent and has called on his voters to support Le Pen.

Next was Valérie Pécresse of the conservative Republicans at 4.78 percent, below the five percent threshold for having campaign spending largely reimbursed by the state.

On Monday, she issued an emergency plea for donations to ensure her party's survival, saying she personally had racked up campaign debt of five million euros.

Greens candidate Yannick Jadot got 4.63 percent, ruralist outsider Jean Lasalle got 3.13 percent, Communist Fabien Roussel got 2.28 percent, and far-right sovereigntist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan got 2.06 percent.

Socialist Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, scored just 1.75 percent, while anti-capitalists Philippe Poutou won 0.77 percent and Nathalie Arthaud came in last at 0.56 percent.

Turnout reached 73.69 percent, following abstentions of 26.31 percent – up four percentage points from the first round of 2017, which also saw Macron and Le Pen advance to the run-off.

