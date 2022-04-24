Catholic priest attacked with knife while celebrating Mass in Nice

PRIEST ATTACKED

The French Interior Ministry has confirmed that a Catholic priest was attacked during the celebration of Mass by a man wielding a knife. The victim's life is not in danger. A suspect has been arrested.

The message from the Interior Ministry gives few details.

"There has been an attack this morning at a church in Nice," according to the Twitter account of Minister, Gérald Darmanin.

"The priest was injured, but not seriously," the tweet continbues. "Our support to all the parishioners, and our gratitude to the law enforcement agents who rapidly arrested the attacker."

Local parliamentarian Eric Ciotti says a Catholic nun was herself injured when she intervened in an effort to protect the priest.

The alleged attacker has since been identified as a 31-year-old French national with no previous police record.

The authorities believe he may be suffering from bipolar syndrome.

He told police officers that his intention had been to murder President Emmanuel Macron, but that he had settled for the church attack instead.

No terrorist motivation is currently suspected.

We'll bring you further information as it becomes available.

