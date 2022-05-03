Macron to be anointed president in ceremony at Elysée Palace

Emmanuel Macron will be formally declared president of France during a ceremony at the Elysée Palace on 7 May.

Emmanuel Macron will be formally declared president of France for a second time on Saturday following his victory over Marine Le Pen in the second round run-off on 24 April.

His investiture will take place at the Elysée Palace.

"It will be a sober ceremony in the respect of republican principles," said a Elysée Palace spokesperson.

According to protocol, the president of the Constitutional Council will read out the results of the election in front of Macron and dignitaries.

Macron will then be recognised as Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour before signing the minutes and delivering his first speech as re-elected president.

After the pomp and circumstance, the 44-year-old's address will be expected to touch on the plethora of challenges facing him in his second and final term as leader of France.

The former investment banker has constantly been attacked for seemingly prioritising the interests of the well-off.

Macron and his nearest challenger Le Pen were both dogged by criticism that their agendas failed to embrace serious environmental issues such as climate change.

During rallies to celebrate workers on 1 May, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of France Insoumise party, urged electors to use June's parliamentary elections to vote in candidates who could stop Macron from carrying out his policies.

Mélenchon, who says he wants to be prime minister, has cut a deal with the Green parties with the aim of creating a bloc to thwart Macron.

Talks are underway with the once powerful Socialist party to bolster the group.

Jordan Bardella, the interim president of Le Pen's National Rally party, told supporters at a wreath laying ceremony in Paris on Sunday: “I’ve come to tell the French that the voting isn’t over.

"There is a third round – the legislative elections. It would be unbelievable to leave full power to Emmanuel Macron.”

