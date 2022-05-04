France's Socialist Party joins far-left alliance head of key elections
France's Socialist party and the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party have reached an "in principle" agreement to form an alliance for legislative elections in June.
Speaking on France Info radio on Wednesday, LFI politician Adrien Quatennens said: "We can and will beat Emmanuel Macron and we can do it with a majority to govern for a radical programme."
However, the deal struck by negotiators still needs to be approved by the Socialist Party’s national committee.
Ça y est ! Il y a un accord de principe entre les délégations insoumises et socialistes pour que le PS rejoigne à son tour la Nouvelle Union Populaire Écologique et Sociale. Il appartient maintenant au Conseil National du PS de valider ou non cet accord. #8H30franceinfo pic.twitter.com/1RAYSZjvqH— Adrien Quatennens (@AQuatennens) May 4, 2022
Mélenchon creates united front
LFI has recently made similar deals with the French greens (EELV) and the Communists (PCF), creating a united front under the leadership of far-left kingmaker Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
Mélenchon has said he wants to be become France's prime minister in the next government and hopes to deprive the newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron of a majority in parliament in the legislative polls on 12 and 19 June and thwart his pro-business agenda.
The pro-European Socialists had been holding out after days of negotiations at the headquarters of the Mélenchon's Eurosceptic party.
