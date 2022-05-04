parliamentary elections

France's Socialist Party joins far-left alliance head of key elections

Jean-Luc Melenchon, former presidential candidate for the far-left France Unbowed party, has been rallying left-wing and greens parties to form a united front against President Emmanuel Macron.
France's Socialist party and the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party have reached an "in principle" agreement to form an alliance for legislative elections in June.

Speaking on France Info radio on Wednesday, LFI politician Adrien Quatennens said: "We can and will beat Emmanuel Macron and we can do it with a majority to govern for a radical programme."

However, the deal struck by negotiators still needs to be approved by the Socialist Party’s national committee.

Mélenchon creates united front

LFI has recently made similar deals with the French greens (EELV) and the Communists (PCF), creating a united front under the leadership of far-left kingmaker Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Mélenchon has said he wants to be become France's prime minister in the next government and hopes to deprive the newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron of a majority in parliament in the legislative polls on 12 and 19 June and thwart his pro-business agenda.

The pro-European Socialists had been holding out after days of negotiations at the headquarters of the Mélenchon's Eurosceptic party.

