Zemmour's Reconquest! party to field 550 candidates in French legislative elections

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS

Far-right presidential contender Eric Zemmour's Reconquest! party has announced that it will present 550 candidates in France's legislative elections in June, lamenting the failure of established right-wing parties to respond favourably to its "hand of friendship."

Advertising Read more

In a statement signed by Nicolas Bay and Guillaume Peltier - the two party vice-presidents who will co-lead the campaign - the far-right political group will present "271 female candidates and 279 male candidates who will carry the colours of Reconquest! everywhere" during the legislative elections that will be held on the 12 and 19 June.

The party added that it had received 1,426 applications which were "studied by the national nomination committee".

Of the 550 candidates selected, "176 are from Les Republicains, 159 from the National Rally [and] 215 from civil society", Reconquête! said, calling for the "general mobilisation of all voters on the right and patriots who refuse to entrust full powers to Emmanuel Macron and Jean-Luc Mélenchon".

Reconquête ! présentera 550 candidats aux élections législatives le 12 juin prochain ! pic.twitter.com/Iieur9eteM — RECONQUÊTE ! Actualité (@Reconquete_Actu) May 3, 2022

Parties reject right-wing coalition

The party has expressed its disappointment at not having received a response to Eric Zemmour's proposal to present a coalition of the right in the legislative elections. Neither the National Rally nor Les Républicains "have responded favourably to this outstretched hand and to our desire to unite for the love of France," he lamented.

He did, however, confirm that he would not to present a Reconquest! candidate against three key right-wing contenders, including Marine Le Pen.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe