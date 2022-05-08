Marine Le Pen back on the hustings to unsettle Macron in legislative elections

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS

Marine Le Pen is back on the campaign trail ahead of legislative elections in June, in a bid to unsetlle Emmanuel Macron's second term as president.

French far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has returned to the campaign trail announcing herself as a candidate in France's parliamentary elections in June after weeks of silence after she lost the presidential vote to Emmanuel Macron.

Advertising Read more

Speaking in her northern Pas-de-Calais constituency on Sunday, Le Pen said she hopes to have a "strong presence in parliament to lead, once again, the fight against the social policies that Emmanuel Macron wants to put in place."

Le Pen was on a visit to the town of Hénin-Beaumont to mark Victory in Europe Day - the anniversary of the Allies' victory in 1945 over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Toujours un plaisir de partager un moment avec vous, comme aujourd’hui, pour ce repas fraternel du 8 mai à Hénin-Beaumont. 😊 pic.twitter.com/F3RLXXPMUE — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) May 8, 2022

Defeated by Macron in the 24 April runoff election, Le Pen pitched herself as the centrist president's main opponent and took aim at far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Mélenchon, who came third in the first round of the presidential election, is leading a coalition of left-wing parties that hope to deprive Macron of a majority in parliament.

The so-called NUPES alliance launched its campaign on Saturday.

"The reality is that Jean-Luc Mélenchon helped get Emmanuel Macron elected, so that completely discredits his ability to position himself as an opponent," Le Pen said, highlighting her disagreement with the left-wing politician on immigration and law and order issues.

Le Pen's National Rally (RN), currently holds only seven seats in the National Assembly.

The party, which has sought to soften its image, will not form an alliance with far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour and his Reconquest party.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe