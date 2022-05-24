France reports three cases of monkeypox virus that is spreading in Europe

Monkeypox in France

The monkeypox virus is endemic to west and central Africa, so an uptick in cases in Europe is alarming public health officias.

French health authorities said Monday that three cases of monkeypox have been identified in the country as part of an alarming outbreak of the virus outside of Africa. However, the World Health Organisation said there is no reason for now to offer mass inoculations, but instead, urges hygiene measures to stop the spread.

France confirmed a first case of monkeypox in the Paris region on 20 May, and on Monday the Sante Publique health authority said three cases have been identified.

The virus is a milder version of smallpox, which was eradicated decades ago. Until now, it was mostly seen around tropical rainforest areas of western and central Africa.

An unusual propagation in European countries, as well as in the United States, Canada and Australia, has alarmed public health authorities, who are investigating more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases.

Spreads easily, relatively mild

The monkeypox virus spreads easily through sexual activity and the contact of droplets from a contaminated person with skin lesions, as well as through shared items like bedding and towels.

The virus typically causes a strong fever with chills and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face, and lesions on the face or genitals, though most people recover within two to four weeks without requiring hospitalisation.

Cases so far have been mild, with no reported deaths.

The illness has been fatal in up to six percent of infections. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warns that pregnant women and immunocompromised people should be particularly vigilant.

The ECDC recommends isolation of all cases until the lesions are completely gone. The incubation period for the virus lasts five to 21 days.

Identifying the spread

The World Health Organisation says the current outbreak is “a highly unusual event” and said the fact that cases are being seen in so many different countries suggests the virus may have been silently spreading for some time.

Most of the confirmed cases have not been linked to travel to Africa. They could have been caused by sexual activity at two recent raves held in Spain and Belgium.

Many of the people who have been diagnosed have been men who have sex with men, but that may be because they are more likely to seek medical advice or access sexual health screening.

No need for mass vaccinations

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was in the process of releasing some vaccine doses for use in monkeypox cases, though the WHO does not believe the outbreak requires mass vaccinations, especially as immediate supplies of vaccines and antivirals are relatively limited.

In its first evaluation of the outbreak, the ECDC said the risk of contamination in the general population is “very low”, though high in people with multiple sexual partners.

Health authorities worry that large events and parties this summer could accelerate the spread of the virus. The WHO encourages safe sexual behaviour, good hygiene and regular hand washing to limit transmission.

