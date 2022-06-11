Voting in parliamentary election gets under way in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon

VOTING BEGINS

Nearly a full day before those on the mainland, voters on the Atlantic islands of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon have begun casting ballots in the French parliamentary election.

Poling stations opened at 8H00 on Saturday morning on the islands, midday in Paris.

With one deputy for just 6,000 inhabitants, Saint-Pierre and Miquelon is proportionally the best represented constituency in the National Assembly.

A total of 48 million French citizens are registered to vote this weekend and next, to elect the men and women who will represent them in parliament for the next five years.

