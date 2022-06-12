Voter turnout after four hours of polling slightly down on 2017

ELECTION LATEST

Participation in the first round of the French parliamentary election was 18.43 percent at noon on Sunday, according to official figures released by the Interior Ministry. At the same time in 2017, 19.24 percent of voters had cast a ballot.

Participation is also down on the corresponding period in the first round of the recent presidential race. At noon on that occasion, 25.48 percent had already cast a vote.

Turnout is, however, considerably higher than in the 2021 local elections, where just 12 percent of registered electors had visited a polling station by noon.

French Legislative Elections 2022

