French brand recalls yoghurts contaminated with E coli bacteria

Health

Malo yoghurts, manufactured in Brittany in western France and sold throughout France, are being recalled due to the presence of the E Coli bacteria, the government website Rappel conso reported Monday.

Advertising Read more

The Malo yoghurts are distributed throughout France and manufactured by the Saint-Malo dairy located in Brittany.

According to the Rappel Conso website, several product ranges are concerned: plain yoghurts, sweetened yoghurts, grenadine and raspberry flavoured yoghurts.

All of them have been marketed since 9 June with an expiry date of 11 July.

The consumers concerned are invited to destroy the products they bought and to get their money back in the shops where they were bought.

The Escherichia coli (E Coli) bacteria can cause gastroenteritis within three days of consumption, marked by abdominal pain and diarrhoea, with or without fever.

Buitoni pizzas case

These recalls come a few weeks after the Buitoni scandal. Several of the brand's pizzas were contaminated with E. coli bacteria. A judicial investigation has been opened.

Fifty-six people were contaminated in France after eating 'Fraîch'Up' pizzas from the brand owned by the Nestlé group. The case resulted in the death of two children.

On 25 May, another investigation was opened for "deception aggravated by danger to human health", "involuntary bodily harm" and "endangering the life of others" concerning the brand Kinder.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported that, as of 18 May, 324 confirmed and 58 probable cases of salmonellosis had been detected in EU countries and the UK.

Read also:

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe