French firefighters brace for 'summer of dangers' as hot weather hits

WEATHER

Since the start of the year more than 600 forest fires has been recorded in the southern Mediterranean region alone, with others breaking out as far north as Brittany and Normandy.

French firefighting authorities have warned an impending heatwave will bring a "real powder keg" of weather conditions that risks setting off forest fires across the country.

Advertising Read more

Eric Brocardi, spokesman for the National Federation of Fire Fighters of France, told France Info that all indicators pointed to a “summer of dangers” ahead.

A so-called “rule of 30”, he said, was set to bring the cocktail of conditions that firefighters fear most. “That is winds greater than 30km/h, humidity levels below 30 percent and temperatures above 30 degrees,” Brocardi said.

France is already in the midst of a crippling drought, with a spate of departments hit with water shortages and farmers promised government aid to help cushion the industry over the summer months.

More than 600 fires

Since the start of the year more than 600 forest fires has been recorded in the southern Mediterranean region alone, with others breaking out as far north as Brittany and Normandy.

“Now any part of France risks being hit by fire at any time,” Brocardi said.

Warning that forest fires were starting "earlier and earlier" in the year, Brocardi urged French people to train themselves to be “permanently vigilant”.

He told France Info that one in two fires was the result of human negligence, adding there were “rules to respect”.

Preventive measures such as clearing away brush and excessive leaves would help minimise risks, Brocardi said, as he advised people to be mindful of “foolish” acts such as throwing cigarette butts out of car windows.

"We say it, and we repeat it: be careful when you go out for a walk or when you light a simple barbecue at home, because small acts can ignite an entire forest," he said.

The impending heatwave is expected to hit France from Wednesday, with temperatures reaching up to 38°C in the south of the country.

Meteo France said overnight temperatures were not expected to drop below 20 degrees – something that normally happens at the height of summer.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe