France braces for 40°C heatwave as temperatures soar to record levels

WEATHER

A child cools off in a fountain in the city centre of Montpellier, southern France, on 14 June, 2022.

Twenty-three departments across France have been put on high alert with temperatures expected to hit over 40°C by the weekend.

Advertising Read more

The mercury reached between 30°C and 35°C in the southern half of France as a heatwave that arrived from Spain makes its way across the country.

However, the worst is yet to come with temperatures expected to go over the 40°C mark by Friday.

Forecaster Météo-France has activated the orange "heatwave alert" for 23 departments across the south-west, from Anjou to the Pyrenees, including a "heat dome" in the Drôme/Ardèche regions.

A heat dome occurs when an area of high pressure remains over the same region for days or weeks, trapping very warm air underneath, like a lid on a pot.

In the wake of the hot air mass that came from the Maghreb via Spain, maximum temperatures have been fluctuating between 30 and 35°C in the south of the country.

Earliest heatwave

"This is the first time that the heat wave has reached a peak [so early], with temperatures of 35°C to 39°C across much of the country, from the Garonne to the north-east, including the Rhone Valley, the Paris region and the Centre Val-de-Loire," according to Tristan Amm, a forecaster with Météo-France.

Attributed to global warming, heatwaves are multiplying around the world including in France, where this latest episode is the earliest on record.

The heatwave is also having a devastating effect on the dryness of the soil after a particularly dry spring and winter, driving up the risk of forest fires.

Read also:

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe