LEGISLATIVE elections 2022

LIVE: Turnout slightly up as France votes in final round of parliamentary elections

An French electoral card is stamped in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, during the second round of French legislative elections, on June 19, 2022. AFP - FRED TANNEAU

Text by: RFI Follow

Eight weeks after his re-election as French president, Emmanuel Macron is in danger of losing the parliamentary majority he needs to push through promised tax cuts and pension reforms. The first round of voting saw a tough challenge from a left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with gains also made by far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.