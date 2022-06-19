LEGISLATIVE elections 2022
LIVE: Turnout slightly up as France votes in final round of parliamentary elections
Issued on:
Eight weeks after his re-election as French president, Emmanuel Macron is in danger of losing the parliamentary majority he needs to push through promised tax cuts and pension reforms. The first round of voting saw a tough challenge from a left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with gains also made by far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.
