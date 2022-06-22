Top French court upolds government's objection to burkinis in Grenoble pools

FRANCE - SECULARISM

The full-body "burkini" swimsuit has revived debate over Islam and its place in French society.

France’s top administrative court has blocked a bid to allow the full-body "burkini" swimsuit to be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble.

Tuesday’s ruling by the Council of State upholds the French government’s objection to a move in May by Grenoble city council to permit the burkini, which is worn by a small minority of Muslim women.

The court argued that Grenoble's approval of the burkini was made simply “to satisfy a religious demand”, saying the decision undermined “the neutrality of public services”.

Strict rules

Clothing rules in public pools in France are strict, for what authorities say are reasons of hygiene: caps are required, and baggy swim trunks or other voluminous clothing is generally banned.

Grenoble’s decision to change the rules allowing all types of bathing suits to be worn - and for women to bathe topless - was led by the city’s Greens party mayor, Eric Piolle.

"All we want is for women and men to be able to dress how they want," Piolle said in May.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet that Tuesday’s court was "a victory for the law against separatism”, referring to legislation introduced last year to counter Islamic fundamentalism.

France’s north-western city of Rennes was the first to allow the burking when it quietly updated its pool code in 2019 to allow various types of swimwear, though not for religious reasons.

