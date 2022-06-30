French told to prepare for second heatwave within two weeks

WEATHER

A so-called "anticyclonic dome" expected to take over from Wednesday will determine the severity of next week's heatwave.

The mercury is set to climb again in France two weeks after a heatwave that caused record-breaking early summer temperatures across the country.

An upwelling of warm air from the Sahara has forecasters predicting that intense hot weather will hit Europe from early next week - just in time for the summer holidays.

South-eastern France is expected to bear the brunt of the heatwave, with local temperatures tipped to surpass 40°C.

Dry hot air

The circulation of a low pressure system will result in "a drying and heating” of the air, with the city of Nîmes in particular expected to sizzle.

Extreme daytime temperatures will likely be accompanied by particularly hot nights, although weather models indicate cool air from Europe may affect the heatwave’s duration.

Northern parts of France can expect hot weather to be matched by rains and storms, while slightly milder temperatures are predicted for the French Riviera.

Ahead of the heatwave, mild summery weather is forecast for this weekend throughout much of France.

