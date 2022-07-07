French government lifts lid on pot of proposals to boost spending power

ECONOMY

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers her general policy speech, outlining government plans, at the National Assembly on 6 July.

The French government led by Elisabeth Borne will on Thursday present a series of measures aimed at boosting spending power. Without an absolute majority in parliament, and with the opposition already up in arms, the government is likely to be criticised, whatever it proposes.

The government will present two pieces of legislation.

The first is a finance rectification bill intended to adjust for unforeseen changes in the economic environment since the annual budget was voted in September, 2021.

The second is being described, quite simply, as a spending power law.

The total cost of the propositions, if they are passed, will be of the order of 25 billion euros.

Among the principal measures will be a 4 percent boost for pensions and other social assistance.

Public servants are to get a wage hike of 3.5 percent. Poorer families will benefit from food vouchers worth 100 euros, with a 50-euro top up for every child.

The subsidy of 18 centimes per litre of petrol is to remain in place, and energy prices are to be capped by the government.

Bread-and-butter politics

Borne has already made her priorities clear: spending power, spending power and spending power.

The government statistician, the National Institute for Statistics and Economic Research, Insee, says that the French will, indeed, see their spending power reduced this year, by 1 percent.

But inflation is likely to reach 5.5 percent, a level last seen in the dark days of 1985. So people are going to feel a lot poorer.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has said the urgent need is to "provide concrete answers to real questions and, as quickly as possible, help those in difficulty".

While no one on the opposition benches is going to block this exercise in government generosity, at least not openly, the debate on the details of the proposals is sure to be energetic.

And the upper house Senate, which can call for changes to proposed laws, is dominated by right-wing forces.

Borne says she's ready to listen to the demands and suggestions of the political opposition. "We will make amendments to ensure a convergence of opinion." Which might be easier said than done.

Opposition ready for fight

The right-wing Républicans, and the far-right National Rally want the tax on petrol to be reduced. Too expensive, says the government.

The left want the minimum wage boosted to 1,500 euros from 1,343 euros. Bad for employment, says the government.

The Nupes coalition of Greens and socialists say the proposals are "very, very far from meeting the hopes of French voters". Their parliamentary group has promised a raft of amendements.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon's Unbowed brethern say the French don't want to live on government handouts. They want decent basic wages.

Fabien Roussel of the Communist Party has called for street protests this autumn if the government does not shape up.

When the political dust settles, the question of financing the proposals will still loom large.

The public spending defecit is likely to be around 5 percent this year, with economic growth predicted to be 2.5 percent.

