Paris attackers’ sentence stands after Abdeslam and 19 accused turn down right to appeal

Paris attacks trial

Journalists wait for the verdict in the trial of the Paris' November 2015 attacks, June 29, 2022.

The sole surviving member of an Islamic State group cell that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015 has not appealed his whole-life sentence for the killings, the Paris chief prosecutor said Tuesday. Nor have the other 19 accused. The head of one of the victims' associations has expressed his relief that there will not be another trial.

Salah Abdeslam, a 32-year-old Frenchman of Moroccan origin, was captured alive by police four months after the attack at the Bataclan concert hall and other locations, the worst peace-time atrocity in modern French history.

He was sentenced to life in prison with only a tiny chance of parole after 30 years, the toughest possible punishment under French law which had only been pronounced four times previously since entering into law in 1994.

The 19 others sentenced for their role leading up to and following the attacks also declined to appeal, prosecutor Remy Heitz told AFP.

They had 10 days to lodge any appeal after their sentencing, a deadline that expired at midnight Monday.

The decision of the special court handling the cases "has now acquired permanent status and there will not be an appeal trial", he said.

President of the victims' association 13onze15 Fraternité - Vérité Philippe Duperron, told France Info that "the horizon has cleared, it's a relief".

For the man who lost his 30 year-old son Thomas at the Bataclan, there was "the question of another trial hanging over their heads", but now, "we can finally rest. The accused have accepted their sentences".

Duperron says he will forever retain the memory of "an historic trial, physically and mentally exhausting. A great moment of justice within which a special place had been made for all the victims".

A million pages of evidence

The trial has been the biggest in modern French history, the culmination of a six-year international investigation whose findings run to more than a million pages.

All of the attackers except for Abdeslam blew themselves up or were killed by police during or after the assault.

Abdeslam had begun his court appearances last September by defiantly declaring himself as an "Islamic State fighter" but finished tearfully apologising to victims and asking for leniency.

In his final statement, he urged the judges not to give him a full-life term on the basis that he had not actually killed anyone.

"I made mistakes, it's true. But I'm not a murderer, I'm not a killer," he said.

Abdeslam, a one-time pot-smoking lover of parties, discarded his suicide belt on the night of the attack and fled back to his hometown, Brussels, where many of the extremists lived.

He told the court that he had had a change of heart and decided not to kill people.

'Exemplary' trial

"I changed my mind out of humanity, not out of fear," he insisted.

But after hearing that his suicide belt had turned out to be defective, the judges concluded that this "cast serious doubt" on his apparent "renunciation".

They ruled he was a "co-perpetrator" of the attacks which "constituted a single crime scene".

France, under then president Francois Hollande, declared the country "at war" with the Islamic State extremists and their self-proclaimed caliphate in Syria and Iraq.

Hollande, who testified in November, called the trial "exceptional" and "exemplary", adding in a statement that the accused had been "judged with respect for the law".

The 10-month process had "enabled us to look for the truth in order to better understand the course of Islamist terrorism", he said.

