Bastille Day parade to honour Ukraine as Macron evokes France's 'war economy'

Romanian soldiers on the Champs Elysees during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day parade, 11 July 2022.

The traditional 14 July Bastille Day military parade on Thursday down Paris’ Champs-Elysees will be a salute to Ukraine and France's eastern European allies who are among guests of honour. French President Emmanuel Macron is later expected to take part in a rare live interview in which he will address what he has called France's "war economy".

Close to five months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the annual military parade will open with the presentation of the national flags of nine allied countries - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria - most neighbours of Ukraine or Russia.

Troops representing France's Nato contingent posted in Eastern Europe will be next. Days after the Russian invasion, France deployed 500 soldiers to Romania and is ready to increase their numbers if needed.

France also participates in ground and air operations in Estonia and has sent Rafale fighter jets to support Poland's air defences.

Some 6,300 people are scheduled to march down the Champs Elysees and 64 planes, 25 helicopters, 200 horses and 181 motorised vehicles will also be involved.

The Reaper drone, used in the Sahel in the hunt for jihadists, will make its first Bastille Day appearance.

The parade, which marks the anniversary of the 1789 assault on the Bastille that is credited with kicking off the French Revolution, is an opportunity to showcase France's latest military hardware in front of thousands of people lining the Champs-Elysees and millions of TV spectators.

Macron has announced an increased defence budget for the coming years "to match the means to the threats".

A shift to artillery warfare in Ukraine has highlighted the fact that France lacks the capacity to quickly produce large amounts of ammunition.

After the end of the parade in the early afternoon, President Emmanuel Macron will participate in a live TV interview – his first since being reelected in April.

He will attempt to clarify the trajectory of his second term, addressing inflation and Europe’s considering cutting itself off of Russian gas.

Addressing the army on Wednesday, Macron said that France is in a “war economy", which he is expected to speak about during the interview on Thursday.

In that same address to the army, Macron said he wanted to “rethink" France's military positions in Africa,

French officials are travelling to Niger on Friday to redefine its strategy to fight Islamist militants in the Sahel, as France completes a withdrawal from neighbouring Mali.

