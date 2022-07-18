France on high alert as forest fires rage, heatwave temperatures soar

FOREST FIRES

Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge blaze raging in pine forests in the Bordeaux region.

France was on high alert on Monday as weather forecasters put 15 of 96 mainland French departments on the highest state of alert for extreme temperatures, and several forest fires continue out of control in the south-west.

The heatwave is the second to engulf parts of south-west Europe in weeks, and blazes burning in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain have destroyed thousands of hectares of woodland and forced thousands of residents and holidaymakers to flee.

In France's Landes forest, in the south-west Aquitaine region, temperatures "will be above 42 degrees Celsius" on Monday forecaster Olivier Proust said.

And the north-western region of Brittany, which has escaped the worst of the heat, could register temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius, a record for the region.

The zones under red alert. © Meteo France

In the south-western Gironde region, firefighters over the weekend continued to fight to control forest blazes that have devoured nearly 11,000 hectares of woodland since Tuesday.

The wildfires in France have forced more than 16,000 people, including holiday visitors, to evacuate. Seven emergency shelters have been set up to accommodate them.

France's interior ministry announced it would send an extra three firefighting planes, 200 firefighters and more trucks to the worst affected areas.

In some parts of south-western France, there will be "a heat apocalypse," meteorologist Francois Gourand told the AFP news agency.

A pan-European experience

In Spain, firefighters managed to stabilise a wildfire that ravaged 2,000 hectares of woods and bushes in the southern region of Andalusia.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to visit the hard-hit eastern region of Extremadura on Monday where various fires have been raging for days.

In Portugal, almost the entire country remained on high alert for wildfires despite a slight drop in temperatures from the 47°C reached on Thursday.

Only one major fire was burning on Sunday in the north.

The fires have killed two, injured around 60 and destroyed between 12,000 and 15,000 hectares of land in Portugal.

In the United Kingdom, the weather office issued a first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat, cautioning there was a "risk to life".

The Met Office said temperatures in southern England could exceed 40°C on Monday or Tuesday for the first time, leading some schools to say they would stay closed next week.

Temperatures of 38°C are forecast in parts of the Netherlands on Tuesday.

