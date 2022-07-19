First day of French spending power debate ends in violent rancour directed at government

SPENDING POWER

At the close of the first day of debate on government proposals to increase the spending power of ordinary consumers, the French Communist Party and the extreme right National Rally were united in condemnation of what they describe as the government's refusal to compromise.

Communist Party leader, Fabien Roussel, and extreme right MP, Jean-Philippe Tanguy, were singing from the same hymn sheet on Tuesday morning.

After a tumultuous opening day of debate on government proposals to boost spending power in the face of inflation, the political extremes converged to condemn a refusal to accept any of the opposition amendments so far proposed.

"We're in favour of dialogue, we want to make progress, we know there's a need for compromise if we're to find solutions," said Fabien Roussel on French TV on Tuesday morning. "But yesterday we got nothing. Not a single amendment!

"Yes, we're angry!"

Anger across the political spectrum

At the other extreme of the political spectrum, far right MP Tanguy was equally direct.

"The prime minister made a speech with the word 'compromise' served with every sauce you can imagine. But on Monday, we got nothing. Not a single amendment accepted. It's regrettable!

"They didn't even accept proposals from their own allies, the peoiple who helped them win the presidential election."

The compbined forces of the opposition have proposed no fewer than 1,100 amendments to the 20-article legislation which the government hopes will help the less well-off to weather the current economic difficulties.

Still no progress on Article 1 of twenty

After four-and-a-half hours of debate on Monday afternoon, followed by a long nighttime session, the National Assembly had still not reached agreement on the first of the 20 government propositions, the payment of a special tax-free bonus, "le prime Macron", to all employees.

"If the proposals are good, we'll support them. If they can be improved, we'll do everything we can to improve them," said Jean-Philippe Tanguy, the man who drove Marine Le Pen's presidential challenge.

"Yesterday, we voted in favour of a socialist proposition to boost the Macron bonus in the overseas territotries, where the cost of living is really high. It's a good idea. But, even that, an obvious improvement based on common sense, they refused."

