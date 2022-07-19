France bakes in record heatwave provoking worst wildfire season in 30 years

France - Wildfires

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a Canadair plane fighting wildfires near La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, Saturday, July 16, 2022.

In just one week, two fires have destroyed nearly 20,000 hectares in the south-west of France, forcing thousands of people to evacuate, making it the worst season in the past thirty years.

Advertising Read more

Plumes of black smoke continue to obscure the sky above La Teste-de-Buch, at the foot of the Dune du Pilat, and in Landiras, about forty kilometres south of Bordeaux.

Despite the use of six Canadair water bombers, three other aircraft and the presence of around 1,700 fire fighters on the ground, these two fires have destroyed more than 19,000 hectares over the past week.

Around 37,000 people, many of them tourists, have been evacuated and are now staying in emergency shelters.

The zoo in the Arcachon Basin, with its 1,000 animals is also being evacuated, the prefecture said.

An area nine kilometres long and eight kilometres wide was still ablaze near the Dune de Pilat, on Tuesday according to police.

The blaze was literally "blowing things up", such was its ferocity, said Marc Vermeulen, head of the local fire service. "Pine trunks that are 40 years old are bursting."

Local news reported that five campsites in the area around the dune have been destroyed, along with a restaurant and two houses. So far no deaths have been reported.

Beach-goers bathe and lay at a beach of "Pyla sur mer" as a black cloud of smoke from a fire that hit La Teste-de-Buch forest rises from the Pyla Dune in the background, in the Arcachon basin southwest France, on July 13, 2022. © AFP / THIBAUD MORITZ

Not optimistic

The prefect of the Gironde department Fabienne Buccio was not optimistic for the coming days due to difficult weather conditions, with temperatures of up to 40 degrees, winds of more than 50 kilometres an hour and virtually no humidity.

Police said the cause of the fire at La Teste-de-Buch that had already destroyed 6,500 hectares was accidental.

Tests need to be carried out on a van, which was reportedly at the origin of the fire, but the area is not yet sufficiently secure to allow investigators to go there.

Unfavourable conditions

Meanwhile, in Landiras, 40 kms south of Bordeaux, around 12,800 hectares have been burnt twice the surface area of Bordeaux city -- the largest France has seen in 30 years.

"The situation remains very unfavorable, the fire progressing on different fronts", the police prefect warned in the latest press statement, adding that some 14,000 people had been evacuated.

Three houses and a mobile home were destroyed.

Due to a change in wind direction, a thick layer of smoke has now enveloped Bordeaux, with residents posting eerie photos of the city on social media overnight.

Criminal investigation

Police said they were investigating a possible criminal motive for the Landiras fire and a man was arrested on Monday night.

A witness said that he had "seen a fire starting and a car hastily leaving the scene," prosecutors said, indicating that "other departures from fires [were] observed in the same area on the same day".

Although lower temperatures are forecast for the coming days, it is expected to remain windy and there's no sign of rain for the next 15 days, according to the weather service.

"The only way for the fires to stop permanently is a change in the weather conditions," Sébastien Lahaye, former firefighter, told France Info, warning that "these fires are no longer controllable".

Access to the department's forests is temporarily prohibited while firefighters attempt to carry out clear cuts and "tactical" fires in a bid to slow the progression of the flames.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe