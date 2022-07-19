Independent French report finds lobbying activities increased in 2021

Business

Lobbying activities increased by 3% in 2021 in France (illustration)

Lobbying increased slightly in 2021 in France, compared to the previous year, the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP) noted Monday.

The HATVP, an independent French body, has been running a public register of lobbying activities since the Sapin II law (Loi Sapin II) was introduced in 2016.

Lobbying is any attempt by individuals or private interest groups to influence the decisions of government.

This means registration is compulsory to set up meetings with ministers and their staff, parliamentarians, certain senior civil servants and since 1 July, local public officials.

The aim is to provide transparent information to citizens about the relations between lobbies and public officials when decisions are taken.

Almost 2,500 lobbying actions are registered in this directory, an increase of 6 percent compared to 2020. Similarly, reported lobbying activities have increased by 3 percent compared to the previous year.

The type of organisations reporting lobbying activities in 2021 include:

Companies (30 percent)

Professional organisations (24.5 percent)

Non-profit organisations and NGOs (19.5 percent)

Economy and Environment remain the ministerial departments most concerned by lobbying.

The organisation of informal discussions or face-to-face meetings are favoured and represent a quarter of lobbying actions.

The High Authority advocates broadening the information to be declared and switching to a six-monthly declaration period.

'Uber files'

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron came under fire from opposition MPs who called for a parliamentary enquiry into his meetings with transport company Uber when he was economy minister from 2014 to 2016.

The information came from a leak of tens of thousands of documents, called the 'Uber Files', provided to Britain's Guardian newspaper by a whistleblower who identified himself last Tuesday as Mark MacGann, a lobbyist who led Uber’s efforts to win over governments outside the US.

Le Monde newspaper reported that Macron had been "more than a supporter, almost a partner" to the American company, offering to help with lobbying efforts to shape legislation.

"I saw the heads of companies, it was always official, with my aides, and I'm proud," Macron said responding to the accusations. "If they created jobs in France, then I'm super proud of that."

