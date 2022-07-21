French forest fires under control as cooler weather moves in

French forest fires

A blaze near Louchats, as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of south-western France, 18 July 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited firefighters battling twin blazes near Bordeaux as Europe counted the cost of a record heatwave, and climate change protesters pointed to the sizzling weather as a wake up call for the continent.

Visiting the site of two major fires in the south-west of France - La Teste-de-Buch, on the Arcachon basin, and Landiras, 40 km south of Bordeaux - Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to all those mobilised against the fires.

'Major national project'

He also promised a "major national project" to replant damaged forest while recognising the need for more airborne resources to fight the fires.

He pointed out that the 22 aircraft available to the civil protection service had been "sufficient in recent years", but indicated that more are needed.

En Gironde, aux côtés de nos sapeurs-pompiers et de tous nos héros mobilisés pour faire face aux incendies. Leur courage est exceptionnel. Et la solidarité des élus avec les habitants, exemplaire. Nous sommes là et nous serons là. Nous rebâtirons et replanterons la forêt. pic.twitter.com/i7X1NtMiOp — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 20, 2022

The two fires that destroyed 20,800 hectares of forest in the Gironde region near Bordeaux over the past 10 days and led to the evacuation of more than 36,000 people, did not progress overnight Wednesday, leaving firefighters to deal with a few smaller fires, the Gironde prefecture said Thursday morning.

“Our assessment is generally positive. The situation improved overnight," French fire service spokesman Arnaud Mendousse told French news agency AFP from the south-western Gironde region.

Fires continue

Despite a slight rise in temperatures, "today should be similar to yesterday," said Mendousse. The fires are still not fixed, and "probably won't be today", he said, referring to "contained fires".

On Wednesday, the 2,000 firefighter had managed to prevent the fires from spreading thanks to more favourable weather, with a drop in temperatures leading to more humid air.

The prefecture had nevertheless warned in a statement that the nearly 36,750 evacuees could not yet return home.

"All the security conditions to allow their return are not yet met. The situation will be re-evaluated on a daily basis, and the reintegration of the population will be carried out sector by sector."

