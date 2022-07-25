President Macron to meet ministers over Paris 2024 Olympic concerns

2024 OLYMPICS

With just two years to go before the French capital hosts the global sporting extravaganza, French President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday hold a meeting of ministers to tackle issues overshadowing preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Paris Olympic Games will open on 26 July 2024.

The major concerns are cost overruns and security issues.

France's reputation as a reliable host of sporting events suffered a setback over the chaos that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May. Critics have accused the police of being too heavy-handed, notably with Liverpool fans.

The Paris opening ceremony, which is expected to attract a vast public along the banks of the River Seine in the French capital, is a particular security concern.

Monday's meeting at the Elysée Palace will involve Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera. Neither Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo nor the Paris regional boss Valerie Pecresse have been invited.

On Friday Hidalgo and Pecresse issued a joint statement complaining about being excluded.

Inflation eating into Olympic budget

The two parallel organisations responsible for the 2024 Games have a total of eight billion euros, roughly fifty percent for infrastructure, fifty percent for organisation.

Rising inflation has put pressure on finances, and the number of commercial sponsors so far confirmed has been insufficient to bridge the gap.

France's top audit body, the Cour des Comptes, has warned in a report that it is "imperative" to accelerate preparations to deal with the "considerable" security challenge.

"A more precise definition of security needs is becoming urgent," said the report, the initial version of a study to be published later this year.

The report also suggests scaling down the opening ceremony, which is set to have an armada of 200 boats and some 600,000 spectators.

In total, 10 million spectators are expected to attend. However, projects to improve Paris' transport infrastructure, notably with two new metro lines, will not be operational when the Games begin.

