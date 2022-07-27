French parliament votes to end Covid emergency measures, border control still possible

Covid-19

The French parliament has adopted a bill ending the state of health emergency and Covid-19 related measures on 1 August, while allowing the return of negative Covid tests at borders in certain cases.

The Senate on Tuesday approved the law by 209 votes to 30. MPs in the National Assembly had voted 184 in favour and 149 against.

The bill replaces the state of health emergency – introduced in March 2020 – which included exceptional Covid-19 measures such as lockdown, curfew, the obligation to wear face masks and hold a health pass.

"In the event of a health crisis in the future, if the government needs exceptional powers, it will have to negotiate them one by one with the parliament," Republican (LR) Senator Philippe Bas said after the vote.

However the bill has a provision allowing the government the demand travellers present a negative Covid test to enter France from abroad or from French overseas territories, if the health situation requires.

Unvaccinated health workers

The new test requirement would only be activated if a dangerous new variant emerges.

It could also be demanded for travel to France's overseas territories if there's a risk of hospital saturation.

The bill allows the government to continue to collect health data for the SI-DEP epidemic monitoring tools, such as the Tous Anti Covid contract tracing app, through until 30 June, 2023.

The most controversial measure in the bill was the reinstatement of health workers who were suspended for not having been vaccinated against Covid-19.

France's public health authority (HAS) and medical unions had opposed their reinstatement.

The bill allows for the vaccination requirement on health workers to be lifted once the HAS judges it is no longer necessary. From that point, the suspended healthcare workers will then be "immediately reinstated".

