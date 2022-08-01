Six French firefighters injured in wildfires, as 370 hectares of forest destroyed

FRANCE - WILDFIRES

A wildfire that broke out south of the city of Nîmes was brought under control overnight, however at least six firefighters were injured in the operation

Wildfires have destroyed over 370 hectares of pine forest in France's southern Gard department, injuring at least six firefighters.

The wildfire which broke out south of the city of Nîmes was brought under control overnight, however, the Gard fire brigade said Monday that at least six firefighters were injured in the operation, one seriously.

Around 400 fire fighters are still reportedly engaged in fighting the blaze, with helicopters assisting in "treating the edges" of the fire with aerial surveillance work continuing throughout the day.

According to fire brigade spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier: "The fire was contained in the second part of the night with ... approximately 370 hectares burnt, two houses were affected by the flames, [including] two sheds and a mobile home.

"Above all dozens and dozens of houses were saved and [there were] zero victims among civilians," he added.

France's interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, took to twitter on Sunday to warn of the blaze and the closure of the A9 motorway which is a main artery from France into Spain.

The autoroute was closed for about three hours in both directions because of the smoke.

Un violent incendie s’est déclaré à Aubais, dans le Gard. D’importants moyens humains et aériens sont mobilisés. Quatre sapeurs-pompiers sont blessés. Parmi eux, deux brûlés ont été pris en charge. L’autoroute A9 est fermée dans le secteur. Je suis la situation de près. https://t.co/k0CWhPQU3l — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) July 31, 2022

Orange heatwave warning for south east

The fire broke out at around 3pm in a pine forest in Aubais, a village of around 2,000 inhabitants, in a department that is at extreme risk of fire and which will be under an orange heatwave warning as of midday Monday. The vigilance warning also applies to four other departments in the south-east of France: La Drôme, Ardèche, Vaucluse and Pyrénées-Orientales.

One of the fire fighters who was seriously injured, was reportedly evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Montpellier for burns to his hands and face.

Three others, more slightly injured, were victims of a "heat stroke" following a reversal of the flames by the wind, which partly destroyed their vehicle.

Meanwhile, another fire that broke out in a forest in the south western Landes department – which burned an estimated 150 hectares of pine trees on Sunday – has reportedly been brought under control.

