More than 2000 cases of monkeypox confirmed in France, no fatalities

FRANCE - MONKEYPOX

Although there have been no recorded fatalities, a total of 2,171 people have been infected with monkeypox in France. A nationwide vaccination programme is in operation.

Advertising Read more

Health Minister François Braun told the National Assembly that France had been one of the first countries to start offering free vaccinations against the disease. The minister confirmed that 42,000 doses have been delivered so far.

The minister added that France has sufficient stocks to vaccinate a target population of about 250,000 people.

À l’écoute de @assoAIDES pour poursuivre la vaccination contre #monkeypox et renforcer les messages de prévention. En lien avec les agences régionales de santé, notre mobilisation sur tout le territoire continue à s’accentuer. pic.twitter.com/azw9k52xJq — François Braun (@FrcsBraun) August 1, 2022

WHO estimates 27,000 cases in 88 countries

Monkeypox has been endemic for decades in central and western Africa, but an unusual spike in cases has been reported across Europe and north America since May.

Several deaths have been recorded in Africa and two have been reported in Spain.

Usually transmitted to humans through contact with wild animals, the virus responsible for this zoonosis can also be transmitted by direct contact with skin lesions or mucous membranes of a sick person, especially during sexual intercourse, but also through contact with bedding, clothing, dishes and bath towels.

According to a projection by the WHO Regional Office for Europe, the cumulative number of infections was expected to exceed 27,000 on Tuesday in a total of 88 countries analysed.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe