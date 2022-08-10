French police kill knife-wielding man at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris

SECURITY

A French border police officer at Charles de Gaulle aiport, where a man armed with a knife was killed on Wednesday.

French police have shot and killed a man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris on Wednesday, police and airport sources said.

Advertising Read more

"Officers neutralised a threatening individual in possession of a knife at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport," the Paris police department said on its Twitter account.

An airport source said the incident occurred at the busy Terminal 2F at around 8:20 am (0620 GMT), when "a homeless man started bothering security agents and border police were called in to remove him".

Faisant preuve de sang-froid, les policiers ont neutralisé ce matin un individu menaçant en possession d'une arme blanche à l'aéroport de #Roissy Charles de Gaulle. pic.twitter.com/KBtVKQVtbH — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) August 10, 2022

Initially the man left while yelling curses but he soon returned and brought out a knife, when one of the officers fired his weapon.

An AFP photographer who witnessed the scene said "a large person of colour brandished something that looked like a knife at the police".

"He was ordered to stop but kept advancing toward them, and an officer fired a single shot."

The man was quickly put on a stretcher and evacuated, the photographer said.

Security forces have been on high alert for terrorist attacks since a wave of jihadist killings that have killed more than 250 people since 2015, often by so-called "lone wolves" who often target police.

(-AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe