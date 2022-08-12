'Red Saturday' warning for France's motorways as holidaymakers hit the road

FRANCE - TRAFFIC

Traffic congestion on France's motorways is expected to peak Saturday, ahead of the Assumption holiday.

The traffic congestion is expected to peak this Saturday on all major roads and motorways – particularly in the south-sast of France – as motorists hit the highways for the Assumption holiday.

Advertising Read more

It is widely expected that there will be traffic jams all weekend in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and on Mediterranean motorways, as French holiday makers take to the road for the long weekend.

According to the Bison Futé traffic monitor, motorways should generally be fluid on Friday in the direction of departures – a day that has been classified as "green" – except in the Ile-de-France region around Paris and on the Mediterranean arc which the has been classified as "orange".

In the return direction, the day has been classified as "orange" on a national level and "red" in the south-ast.

By Saturday, the traffic will be very difficult on all main roads, in both directions.

#SécuritéRoutière #WeekEnd15aout

⚠️ #Bisonfuté prévoit une circulation très difficile ⚫️🔴 samedi dans les deux sens.

💦 Buvez de l'eau régulièrement

💡 Préparez votre itinéraire et contrôlez l'état de votre véhicule

⌚️ Faites des pauses régulières

ℹ️👉 https://t.co/PnuGizlOQU pic.twitter.com/hxf84mSOno — Préfet de la Haute-Savoie (@Prefet74) August 12, 2022

'Black traffic' on the Mediterranean

Bison Futé has announced "black" traffic in the Mediterranean area and advises motorists to avoid using the A7 motorway between Orange and Marseille from 9am to 7pm and the A9 between Orange and Narbonne from 7am to 5pm.

Traffic will be lighter for the rest of the weekend, with a "green" Sunday in both directions, except in the south-eastern quarter of the country.

Monday 15 August - a public holiday - is also expected to be free flowing in both directions, except in the Ile-de-France.

Bison Futé recommends people returning to the Paris region should do so before 2pm.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe