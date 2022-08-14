In pictures: France ravaged by summer of wildfire and drought
Issued on: Modified:
While rainfall on Sunday brought desperately needed relief to firefighters in the Gironde department near Bordeaux, wildfires elsewhere continue to burn though hundreds of hectares of French forests. Sunday marked the end of an intense heatwave that began on Wednesday, with storms forecast in 10 departments.
The extreme weather comes as France endures a record drought that has left parched villages without safe drinking water and set off warnings of a looming milk shortage this winter.
Click on RFI's slideshow of this summer's fire and drought emergency.
Read also:
- Who is setting France's forests on fire, and why?
- France's worst wildfires in 30 years force a rethink on managing forests
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe