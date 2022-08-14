In pictures: France ravaged by summer of wildfire and drought

EXTREME WEATHER

A doe looks on in a burnt forest following a fire in South Gironde, near Belin-Beliet, south-western France on August 13, 2022.

While rainfall on Sunday brought desperately needed relief to firefighters in the Gironde department near Bordeaux, wildfires elsewhere continue to burn though hundreds of hectares of French forests. Sunday marked the end of an intense heatwave that began on Wednesday, with storms forecast in 10 departments.

The extreme weather comes as France endures a record drought that has left parched villages without safe drinking water and set off warnings of a looming milk shortage this winter.

Click on RFI's slideshow of this summer's fire and drought emergency.

