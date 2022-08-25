France declares state of natural disaster in Corsica after deadly storm

EXTREME WEATHER

A woman works on cutting a tree that fell in Marato during the storm that hit Corsica on 18 August. A state of natural disaster will help residents and businesses with insurance claims as they clean up their homes.

France has declared a state of natural disaster for several cities in Corsica that were hit by a massive storm on 18 August that killed five people.

The economy, interior and public finance ministers officially recognised a state of natural disaster for over 70 cities across Corsica that were damaged by hurricane-strength winds and rain.

The official recognition allows access to insurance claims for natural disasters for residents and businesses who are cleaning up and starting to repair property damaged by falling trees, flooding and mudslides.

The cities covered in the declaration are the capital, Ajaccio, as well as Calvi, where a 45-year-old man was killed when uprooted pine trees crushed several campsite bungalows.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had promised a recognition by the state and a streamlining of insurance claims for companies affected by the storm to help them quickly access their coverage.

