Drought-hit French towns now 'under water' as violent storms arrive

Pedestrians walk in the mud after thunderstorms in the city centre of Montpellier, in southern France, on September 6, 2022.

Eleven French departments were placed on storm alert on Wednesday after violent weather lashed the cities of Nimes and Montpellier, delivering six weeks' worth of rainfall in just two hours.

From the eastern Ain department, near the Alps, to Hérault, on the Mediterranean coast, thunderstorms of "exceptional intensity" dumped up to 180mm of rain on areas that had until recently been baked by hot weather and drought.

Crisis cells have been activated in parts of central and southern south of France, where hundreds of firefighters are on standby. For other regions the worst is already over.

Cars were damaged in Nimes, Montpellier and the town of Lunel, while businesses and houses reported water damage.

One restaurant owner told BFMTV: “As soon as it rains hard enough, water flows in front of the restaurant before rising and causing floods.”

Forecaster Meteo France warned that a "persistent rainstorm" was underway in the south, with new thunderstorms threatening “significant electrical activity" taking shape in all 11 departments later on Wednesday.

